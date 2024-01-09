MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rashid Khan’s availability, dew factor in focus for India vs Afghanistan T20I series

A lower-back surgery a couple of months ago had ruled Rashid out of the recent T20I series against the UAE and the Big Bash League. Even as he is on path to recovery, questions linger over his availability for the India series.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 21:37 IST , MOHALI - 3 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan (second from left) with teammates during a practice session ahead of the T20 match against India in Mohali on Tuesday.
Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan (second from left) with teammates during a practice session ahead of the T20 match against India in Mohali on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan (second from left) with teammates during a practice session ahead of the T20 match against India in Mohali on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

As the Afghanistan team walked into the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium for a training session on a cold and windy Tuesday evening, a group of young cricketers gathered near the nets to catch a glimpse of Rashid Khan.

They clicked pictures of the Afghanistan superstar as he rolled his arm for a few minutes, before engaging in a long conversation with the team’s bowling coach Hamid Hassan. Unlike the previous night, he did not bat, but as his team-mates battled the cold and spent a couple of hours in the nets, Rashid kept a close tab on the proceedings. He even pointed out a thing or two to a few players.

A lower-back surgery a couple of months ago had ruled the 25-year-old leg-spinner out of the recent T20I series against the United Arab Emirates and the Big Bash League due. Now, even as he is on path to recovery, questions linger over his availability in the three-match T20I series against India, beginning here on Thursday.

READ | Afghanistan, giant killer of ODI World Cup 2023, gears up for T20Is against India in chilly conditions

A couple of days ago, Mumbai Indians Cape Town named Kieron Pollard as its captain for SA20 as its regular captain Rashid was ruled out of the tournament. The Afghan icon is slowly getting into the groove, but is yet to resume full-fledged training and the team management, too, is in no mood to rush things.

During the ODI World Cup, Rashid played the role of a mentor, and that’s something he’s been doing this time as well. Having vast experience of playing in India, the team management believes Rashid’s presence will be a huge boost for the side. That was evident from the fact that he had discussions with Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, and was also seen passing on a few points to the coaching staff during the long practice session.

The dew factor

While India and Afghanistan have locked horns in multi-nation events in the past and have featured in a solitary Test, this will be the first time that the two sides will be involved in a bilateral T20I series and the dew will play a huge factor.

“With extreme cold conditions prevailing, dew will play a huge role. Even though most state associations, as a norm, spray anti-dew chemicals to blunt the impact of the dew, it is still not 100 per cent possible to prevent it,” one of the state association sources said.

The Punjab Cricket Association,  Sportstar understands, has been spraying anti-dew chemicals for the last couple of days to make sure the fixture becomes competitive. However, with Rashid a doubtful starter against a star-studded Indian team comprising Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it will be interesting to see Afghanistan’s strategy.

Over the next week or so, the young Afghan players have lots to prove.

Related stories

Related Topics

Rashid Khan /

Afghanistan /

India /

SA20 League /

Mujeeb Ur Rahman /

Noor Ahmad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rashid Khan’s availability, dew factor in focus for India vs Afghanistan T20I series
    Shayan Acharya
  2. National Sports Awards 2023: Shami, Satwik-Chirag among those honoured by President Murmu
    PTI
  3. Rudrankksh, Mehuli duo wins India’s fifth gold in Asian Olympic Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Malaysia Open 2024: Srikanth shocks Christie, Tanisha-Ashwini pair reaches second round
    PTI
  5. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: 10-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant triumphs over Sreenidi Deccan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Rashid Khan’s availability, dew factor in focus for India vs Afghanistan T20I series
    Shayan Acharya
  2. Afghanistan, giant killer of ODI World Cup 2023, gears up for T20Is against India in chilly conditions
    Rakesh Rao
  3. IND vs SA 2nd Test pitch at Newlands rated as ‘unsatisfactory’ by ICC, receives one demerit point
    Team Sportstar
  4. Keshav Maharaj: When Ram Siya Ram plays in background, I get into the zone
    PTI
  5. SA20 gives me great exposure to learn more about captaincy, says Markram
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rashid Khan’s availability, dew factor in focus for India vs Afghanistan T20I series
    Shayan Acharya
  2. National Sports Awards 2023: Shami, Satwik-Chirag among those honoured by President Murmu
    PTI
  3. Rudrankksh, Mehuli duo wins India’s fifth gold in Asian Olympic Qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Malaysia Open 2024: Srikanth shocks Christie, Tanisha-Ashwini pair reaches second round
    PTI
  5. Kalinga Super Cup 2024: 10-man Mohun Bagan Super Giant triumphs over Sreenidi Deccan
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment