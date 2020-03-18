Cricket Cricket Rathi, Janani in ICC development panel of umpires Rathi started her career as a scorer and then went on to become an umpire. She had officiated in the T20 Mumbai League. PTI Mumbai 18 March, 2020 16:59 IST Vrinda Rathi and N Janani were inducted into the ICC Development panel of umpires. (Representative Image) - DAVID MARIUZ PTI Mumbai 18 March, 2020 16:59 IST Mumbai’s Vrinda Rathi and Tamil Nadu’s N Janani were on Wednesday inducted into the ICC Development panel of umpires.“Mumbai Cricket Association congratulates Ms. Vrinda Rathi (Mumbai Cricket Association) and Ms. Janani N (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association) on being inducted in the ICC Development Panel of Umpires,” The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) wrote on its Twitter handle.The two umpires were informed about the development by a senior BCCI official through a letter, a source said.Rathi started her career as a scorer and then went on to become an umpire. She had officiated in the T20 Mumbai League. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos