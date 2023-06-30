MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Maharashtra Premier League: League topper Ratnagiri Jets crowned champion after rain spoils final

After incessant rain prevented a result of the final despite there being a reserve day, Azim Kazi-led Ratnagiri Jets was announced as the champion of the league that was revived since hosting its last edition in 2011.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 22:00 IST , PUNE - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Ratnagiri Jets players celebrate after being crowned champion of 2023 Maharashtra Premier League
Ratnagiri Jets players celebrate after being crowned champion of 2023 Maharashtra Premier League | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Ratnagiri Jets players celebrate after being crowned champion of 2023 Maharashtra Premier League | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Maharashtra Premier League final turned out to be a damp squib but Ratnagiri Jets walked away with the glittering trophy thanks to its top placing after the league stage.

After incessant rain prevented a result of the final despite there being a reserve day, Azim Kazi-led Ratnagiri Jets was announced as the champion of the league that was revived since hosting its last edition in 2011.

Thursday night could only witness an enthralling closing ceremony before the heavens opened up and forced the match to be played on Friday, the reserve day. Despite witnessing 16 overs of the Kolhapur Tuskers innings with multiple weather interventions, the match had to be abandoned.

READ: After rain plays spoilsport to MPL final, MCA president hopes BCCI relaxes norms for state leagues

Kolhapur Tuskers, led by Kedar Jadhav, had trudged along to 80 for eight before the weather turned out to be the winner on the day.

While left-arm spinner Kunal Thorat dismissed Orange Cap holder Ankeet Bawane and left-handed batter Sahil Autade in the Powerplay before the first rain break, tennis-ball specialist Vijay Pawale capped off a sensational tournament by dismissing Tuskers captain Jadhav (32, 28b, 2x4, 2x6) after the second interruption.

According to the playing conditions, a team placed higher in the league stage was to progress in case of a no result in the Playoffs. As a result, the match officials and the Maharashtra Cricket Association adjudged the Jets as the champion. The Jets and the Tuskers were tied on points but the Jets had a better net run rate.

Besides collecting the trophy, Kazi also accepted a cheque worth Rs. 50 lakh. Tuskers had to be content with a runners-up trophy and Rs. 25 lakh.

Brief scores: Kolhapur Tuskers 80/8 in 16 overs (Kedar Jadhav 32, Pradeep Dadhe 3/24, Nikit Dhumal 2/12, Kunal Thorat 2/22)

Related stories

Related Topics

Maharashtra Premier League /

Kedar Jadhav /

Ankeet Bawane /

maharashtra cricket association

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jaidip Mukerjea’s ‘Crosscourt’ relives glory days of Indian tennis
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Maharashtra Premier League: League topper Ratnagiri Jets crowned champion after rain spoils final
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Tour de France 2023: All you need to know about the race, timings, stages, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 men’s draw: Alcaraz vs Rune, Djokovic vs Rublev amongst projected last-eight clashes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A: Chelsea exodus continues as Loftus-Cheek leaves for AC Milan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Ashes 2nd Test: Australia extends lead over England to 221 runs before rain ends Day 3 at Lord’s
    AP
  2. Maharashtra Premier League: League topper Ratnagiri Jets crowned champion after rain spoils final
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka continues march towards qualification with win over Netherlands
    PTI
  4. After rain plays spoilsport to MPL final, MCA president hopes BCCI relaxes norms for state leagues
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Australian cricket legend Allan Border reveals he has Parkinson’s disease
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jaidip Mukerjea’s ‘Crosscourt’ relives glory days of Indian tennis
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  2. Maharashtra Premier League: League topper Ratnagiri Jets crowned champion after rain spoils final
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Tour de France 2023: All you need to know about the race, timings, stages, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023 men’s draw: Alcaraz vs Rune, Djokovic vs Rublev amongst projected last-eight clashes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Serie A: Chelsea exodus continues as Loftus-Cheek leaves for AC Milan
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment