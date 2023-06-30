Maharashtra Premier League: League topper Ratnagiri Jets crowned champion after rain spoils final

The Maharashtra Premier League final turned out to be a damp squib but Ratnagiri Jets walked away with the glittering trophy thanks to its top placing after the league stage.

After incessant rain prevented a result of the final despite there being a reserve day, Azim Kazi-led Ratnagiri Jets was announced as the champion of the league that was revived since hosting its last edition in 2011.

Thursday night could only witness an enthralling closing ceremony before the heavens opened up and forced the match to be played on Friday, the reserve day. Despite witnessing 16 overs of the Kolhapur Tuskers innings with multiple weather interventions, the match had to be abandoned.

Kolhapur Tuskers, led by Kedar Jadhav, had trudged along to 80 for eight before the weather turned out to be the winner on the day.

While left-arm spinner Kunal Thorat dismissed Orange Cap holder Ankeet Bawane and left-handed batter Sahil Autade in the Powerplay before the first rain break, tennis-ball specialist Vijay Pawale capped off a sensational tournament by dismissing Tuskers captain Jadhav (32, 28b, 2x4, 2x6) after the second interruption.

According to the playing conditions, a team placed higher in the league stage was to progress in case of a no result in the Playoffs. As a result, the match officials and the Maharashtra Cricket Association adjudged the Jets as the champion. The Jets and the Tuskers were tied on points but the Jets had a better net run rate.

Besides collecting the trophy, Kazi also accepted a cheque worth Rs. 50 lakh. Tuskers had to be content with a runners-up trophy and Rs. 25 lakh.

Brief scores: Kolhapur Tuskers 80/8 in 16 overs (Kedar Jadhav 32, Pradeep Dadhe 3/24, Nikit Dhumal 2/12, Kunal Thorat 2/22)