India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who is currently recovering after a road accident, was paid a visit by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The World Cup winner took to social media site Twitter to share an update on Pant’s health. Yuvraj tweeted, “On to baby steps !!! This champion is going to rise again (soon). Was good catching up and having a laugh. What a guy positive and funny always !! More power to you.”

On Wednesday, Pant was seen walking at a steady pace inside a swimming pool with the help of a crutch.

“Grateful for small things, big things and everything in between,” the player said in his post.

Pant met with an accident, where the 25-year-old lost control of his Mercedes car while driving from Delhi to Rourkee on the morning of December 30, 2022. His car hit the divider near Mohammadpur Jat in the Manglaur area.

While X-Ray and CT scan reports ruled out any fractural, brain or spinal injuries, the multiple ligament tears in his knee and ankle will most likely keep him out for an extensive period. It could be anything between two to six months depending upon the grade of the ligament tear.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not given any specific date for Pant’s return.