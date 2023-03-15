Cricket

Watch: Rishabh Pant gives health update after accident

Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper and batter, Rishabh Pant gave a health update via social media, where he is seen walking at a steady pace inside a swimming pool with the help of crutches.

Team Sportstar
15 March, 2023 21:08 IST
File Photo: Pant met with an accident, where the 25-year-old lost control of his Mercedes car while driving from Delhi to Rourkee on the morning of December 30, 2022. 

File Photo: Pant met with an accident, where the 25-year-old lost control of his Mercedes car while driving from Delhi to Rourkee on the morning of December 30, 2022.  | Photo Credit: PTI/SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

Indian cricket team’s wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant gave a health update via social media, where he is seen walking at a steady pace inside a swimming pool with the help of a crutch.

“Grateful for small things, big things and everything in between,” the player said in his post.

Pant met with an accident, where the 25-year-old lost control of his Mercedes car while driving from Delhi to Rourkee on the morning of December 30, 2022. His car hit the divider near Mohammadpur Jat in the Manglaur area.

While X-Ray and CT scan reports ruled out any fractural, brain or spinal injuries, the multiple ligament tears in his knee and ankle will most likely keep him out for an extensive period. It could be anything between two to six months depending upon the grade of the ligament tear.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not given any specific date for Pant’s return.

