Robert Samuels appointed interim head coach for West Indies women’s team

Samuels, a former West Indies men’s team batter, played six Tests and eight ODIs in addition to 106 first-class matches and 77 List-A matches.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 07:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies women's interim head coach Robert Samuels during a training session as Stafanie Taylor looks on.
West Indies women’s interim head coach Robert Samuels during a training session as Stafanie Taylor looks on. | Photo Credit: Cricket West Indies
infoIcon

West Indies women’s interim head coach Robert Samuels during a training session as Stafanie Taylor looks on. | Photo Credit: Cricket West Indies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) appointed Robert Samuels as the interim head coach of its women’s team for the upcoming limited-overs series against Ireland in St. Lucia Friday.

Samuels, a former West Indies men’s team batter, played six Tests and eight ODIs in addition to 106 first-class matches and 77 List-A matches.

He also held the position of assistant coach of the West Indies women’s team. For the Ireland series, involving three ODIs and as many T20Is, Ryan Austin and Steve Liburd, who is also the head coach of the West Indies Women’s U-19 Rising Stars, will serve as Samuels’ spin bowling and batting assistants.

The ODI series is also part of the ICC Women’s Championship where the West Indies is trying to achieve a top-five position to qualify automatically for the ICC 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

West Indies vs Ireland women’s cricket series schedule:
ODI Series:
1st ODI: Monday 26 June
2nd ODI: Wednesday 28 June
3rd ODI: Saturday 1 July
T20I Series:
1st T20I: Tuesday 4 July
2nd T20I: Thursday 6 July
3rd T20I: Saturday 8 July

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
