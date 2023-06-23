Robert Samuels appointed interim head coach for West Indies women’s team

Cricket West Indies (CWI) appointed Robert Samuels as the interim head coach of its women’s team for the upcoming limited-overs series against Ireland in St. Lucia Friday.

Samuels, a former West Indies men’s team batter, played six Tests and eight ODIs in addition to 106 first-class matches and 77 List-A matches.

He also held the position of assistant coach of the West Indies women’s team. For the Ireland series, involving three ODIs and as many T20Is, Ryan Austin and Steve Liburd, who is also the head coach of the West Indies Women’s U-19 Rising Stars, will serve as Samuels’ spin bowling and batting assistants.

The ODI series is also part of the ICC Women’s Championship where the West Indies is trying to achieve a top-five position to qualify automatically for the ICC 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.