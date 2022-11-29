Cricket

BCCI president Roger Binny served conflict of interest notice, daughter-in-law Mayanti’s work cited

BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran has asked Roger Binny to file a written response by December 20 against the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him.

29 November, 2022 19:43 IST
BCCI President Roger Binny

BCCI President Roger Binny | Photo Credit: R Senthil Kumar

BCCI ethics officer Vineet Saran has served a conflict of interest notice to board president Roger Binny.

PTI has learnt that Saran has asked Binny to file a written response by December 20 against the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him. The complainant, Sanjeev Gupta, has alleged that Binny is conflicted as his daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer Binny works for Star Sports which has home season media rights for Indian cricket.

Roger Binny with his daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer Binny

Roger Binny with his daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer Binny | Photo Credit: Instagram/Mayanti Langer Binny

“You are hereby informed that a complaint has been received under Rule 39(2)(b) of the Rules and Regulations of BCCI by the Ethics Officer, BCCI for breach of Rule 38 (1) (i) and Rule 38(2) of the said rules, constituting an instance of “conflict of interest” on your part.

“You are directed to file your Written Response to the accompanying complaint on or before 20/12/2022. The said response should be supported by a duly executed affidavit,” wrote Saran in the notice dated November 21.

World Cup winner Binny had become the 36th BCCI president in October, replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly. The 67-year-old played 27 Tests and T20 ODIs for India.

