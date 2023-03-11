Cricket

Rohit Sharma completes 17000 international runs during India vs Australia 4th Test

Last year, Rohit became only the second batter, after West Indies legend Chris Gayle, to hit 500 international sixes.

Team Sportstar
11 March, 2023 09:55 IST
11 March, 2023 09:55 IST
Indian captain Rohit Sharma in action.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

Last year, Rohit became only the second batter, after West Indies legend Chris Gayle, to hit 500 international sixes.

India’s Rohit Sharma brought up 17,000 international runs during the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday.

Rohit needed 21 runs at the start of the Test, and the Indian skipper achieved the feat with a four off Mitchell Starc. Later in the over, Rohit smacked Starc for a maximum to become the joint-third-highest six-hitter (69) for India in Tests. Selecting to bat first, Australia made 480 runs, and India is currently trailing by over 400 runs.

Last year, Rohit became only the second batter, after West Indies legend Chris Gayle, to hit 500 international sixes.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us