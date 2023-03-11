Rohit Sharma completes 17000 international runs during India vs Australia 4th Test

India’s Rohit Sharma brought up 17,000 international runs during the fourth and final Test against Australia in Ahmedabad in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday.

Rohit needed 21 runs at the start of the Test, and the Indian skipper achieved the feat with a four off Mitchell Starc. Later in the over, Rohit smacked Starc for a maximum to become the joint-third-highest six-hitter (69) for India in Tests. Selecting to bat first, Australia made 480 runs, and India is currently trailing by over 400 runs.

Last year, Rohit became only the second batter, after West Indies legend Chris Gayle, to hit 500 international sixes.