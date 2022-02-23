Rohit Sharma: No issues playing in bio-bubbles, no break needed for now

India captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he had no issues playing in bio-secure environments and that he will only take a break when he feels the need for it.

ALSO READ - Wanindu Hasaranga to miss India T20s, yet to recover from COVID-19

Rohit’s appointment as Test captain prompted speculation on whether he can lead India in all formats, but on Wednesday, it appeared that he is up for it. “At the moment, I have no issues and looking forward to playing all the games,” Rohit said ahead of India’s three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka.

“The workload always depends on what happens thereafter and you take day by day and understand what you do and if a break is needed, you take a break and someone else comes in. You see how the other guy who can fill in, what sort of potential he has. At the moment, it seems to be okay,” Rohit said.