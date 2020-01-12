India vs Australia: Dean Jones keen to witness tussle between Rohit Sharma, David Warner

Dean Jones, the former Australian batsman, looked ahead to the face-off between prolific run-makers Rohit Sharma and David Warner in the three-match One-Day International series that begins on Tuesday.

“Rohit and Warner are good at both sides of the ground. If you shut one side of the ground, they will find a way to get runs on the other side of the ground,” Jones told Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the series, ahead of the first match between India and Australia.

“These guys are not only physically fit, but mentally fit as well and they have a vivacious appetite for runs and I want to see who wins this battle,” Jones added.

In good form

Both batsmen have been in good form of late. Rohit scored a century and two half-centuries in the recent ODI series against West Indies. Warner scored a century and registered scores of 45, 41, 38, 43, and 19 in his other innings during the three-match Test series against New Zealand; in November, 2019, he plundered Pakistan’s bowling in a two-Test series, scoring an unbeaten triple-century and 154.

Jones also spoke about the advantages of having fast bowlers who can bowl quick — at 140kmph, or above. “That’s the thing with bowlers with a rate of 140-plus, when they bowl above 140 and you make a mistake, you don’t have a time — you get bowled out or lbw and that is why the team likes to have bowlers that bowl at 140.”