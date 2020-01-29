Rohit Sharma: Didn’t know what to expect in Super Over

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said he was unsure of what to expect in the Super Over since he had never played in one before. However, with India requiring 10 off the last two balls, Rohit hammered back to back sixes to hand the visitor its maiden T20I series in New Zealand.

'Never done that before (batting in Super Over). I didn't know what to expect, whether to go (after the bowlers) from the first ball or just take a single, try and put pressure on the last three or four balls of the over. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowler to make a mistake," said Rohit.

Besides his match-winning effort in the Super Over, Rohit top-scored in India’s 179 for five with a quickfire 65 off 40 balls, his first big score of the series.

"The pitch was good and I was trying to stay still, see what I could do. Good performance with the bat, little disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though, should have carried on for a while.

"Wanted to bat normally, I hadn't got runs in the first two games, wanted to do well today. We knew we would win the series today if we win the match - in important games, the important players need to step up and get counted," he added.

The fourth T20 International will be played in Wellington on Friday.