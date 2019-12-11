Rohit Sharma fastest batsman to 400 international sixes

Rohit Sharma became the fastest batsman and the first Indian to hit 400 sixes in international cricket. He achieved the landmark in his 354th international match across formats during the third T20I in Mumbai on Sunday.

He is only the third player overall to cross the milestone after former Pakistan and West Indies captains Shahid Afridi (476 sixes) and Chris Gayle (534 sixes).

Sixes breakdown Test - 52 ODI - 232 T20I - 116

Rohit has been a stalwart for India at the top of the order in limited-overs cricket. While his Test career did not hit the same heights for a long time, the Indian team’s decision to let him open the batting seems to have done the trick.

In his first series as India’s Test opener against South Africa in October, Rohit broke the record for most sixes hit during a Test series by hitting 19 maximums. He scored a whopping 529 runs in four innings which included a maiden Test double ton.