India vs West Indies Chennai ODI ticket sales to begin from December 8

Tickets for the first ODI between India and West Indies to be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on December 15 will be available from December 8 (Sunday).

The minimum ticket is priced at Rs 1,200 for the C, D & E lower stands while the upper tier for these will cost ₹2,400.

The various hospitality boxes have been priced at Rs 4,800 (C, D, E & H lower), Rs 6,500 (Pavilion Terrace Bay 1), H (a/c box, Rs 8,000), and G (a/c box, Rs 12,000). The online tickets will be available on Paytm.

Lease arrears

The TNCA and TNCA Club will pay the arrears and lease arrears for the stadium on Thursday — Rs 19.16 crore for the TNCA and Rs 2.18 crore for the TNCA Club — and get the new lease renewal document by Friday.