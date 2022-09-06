IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to score 1000 Asia Cup runs, overtakes Sachin Tendulkar

Rohit Sharma became the leading-run scorer for India in Asia Cup history, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar during a Super Four match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Tuesday.

Rohit went past Tendulkar’s tally of 971 runs in his 30th innings in the tournament. The skipper is also the first Indian to feature in seven editions of the Asia Cup. Rohit has appeared in all Asia Cup tournaments since 2008.

Rohit became the third Indian to cross the 1000-run tally and is only behind Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya (1220) and Kumar Sangakkara (1075).

Rohit also surpassed Shahid Afridi’s tally of most sixes in the tournament. He has amassed a century and eight fifties in Asia Cup with an average above 40. He had also led India to the title in the ODI format in 2018 in the absence of the then skipper Virat Kohli.