Cricket

IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to score 1000 Asia Cup runs, overtakes Sachin Tendulkar

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in his 30th innings to become India’s leading run-score in the tournament’s history.

Team Sportstar
06 September, 2022 20:10 IST
06 September, 2022 20:10 IST
Rohit went past Tendulkar’s tally of 971 runs in his 30th innings in the tournament.

Rohit went past Tendulkar’s tally of 971 runs in his 30th innings in the tournament. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in his 30th innings to become India’s leading run-score in the tournament’s history.

Rohit Sharma became the leading-run scorer for India in Asia Cup history, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar during a Super Four match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Tuesday.

Rohit went past Tendulkar’s tally of 971 runs in his 30th innings in the tournament. The skipper is also the first Indian to feature in seven editions of the Asia Cup. Rohit has appeared in all Asia Cup tournaments since 2008.

Rohit became the third Indian to cross the 1000-run tally and is only behind Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya (1220) and Kumar Sangakkara (1075).

Rohit also surpassed Shahid Afridi’s tally of most sixes in the tournament. He has amassed a century and eight fifties in Asia Cup with an average above 40. He had also led India to the title in the ODI format in 2018 in the absence of the then skipper Virat Kohli.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

India v Sri Lanka Asia Cup preview: Hardik Pandya a serious third seamer candidate? DK-Pant confusion continues

Virat Kohli on his comeback, loss to Pakistan and Arshdeep’s dropped catch

Virat Kohli: After I quit Test captaincy, many people have my number but no one texted me except MS Dhoni

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us