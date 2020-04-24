Goal is to help India win two of the three upcoming World Cups: Rohit

Rohit Sharma’s target is to help the Indian team win two of the three World Cups it is slated to be part of in the near future, the limited overs vice—captain and ace batsman said on Thursday.

India is scheduled to take part in the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia followed by another edition in India next year. That will be followed by the 2023 50—over World Cup. The side, led by Virat Kohli, had lost in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand.

“We know we have three World Cups coming up. Among the three World Cups, we should win at least two. That is my goal,” Rohit said during an Instagram live chat with ace off—spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Rohit also said the Indian team is working on giving players a longer rope and backing them to express themselves over a period of time.

“We do talk about backing players and giving them a longer run. We are trying to give players batting at No 5,6,7 a longer rope,” he said.

“I understand the captain (Kohli) and head coach (Ravi Shastri) are under pressure to pick the team while others are sitting out,” he added.

The Indian team has drawn flak for sometime for not giving players enough time to settle in the team. It was heavily criticised for not finding a stable No. 4 batsman for the World Cup with first K.L. Rahul and then Vijay Shankar slotted in that role.

“When I came in the team, I was also in and out. It is on the individual how he makes most of the opportunity and takes it forward. We need to back players. He should get his chance otherwise he will always be in two minds,” stressed the 32—year old who leads Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit also heaped praise on teammate Rahul, saying he loves watching him bat from the other end. Rahul has been in good form and did well during India’s tour of New Zealand.

“I love watching KL bat from the other end. He is a very good-looking batsman. He is very pleasing to the eye.”

Rohit also spoke highly of young batsman Shubman Gill, saying the 20—year old is India’s future.

“Gill is also a fluent batsman. He is India’s future. When he will get his chance and score consistently, he will get that confidence.”

Asked to name five Indian batsmen he is fond of, Rohit said: “Sachin (Tendulkar), Rahul (Dravid), Virender (Sehwag), VVS Laxman, and Sourav Ganguly.”