Rohit being monitored by medical team, not ruled out yet for fifth Test against England, says Dravid

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday confirmed that the medical team is monitoring Rohit Sharma, who is down with COVID-19, and a final decision on his availability for the fifth Test against England will only be taken after he takes two more RT-PCR tests.

"Rohit is being monitored by the medical team. He is not yet ruled out. Obviously, he needs to get the negative tests before being available. So, he will have a test tonight and one maybe tomorrow morning as well and then we will see," Dravid said on Wednesday.

Rohit had tested positive for COVID-19 last week during the tour game against Leicestershire and has been in isolation since. "It's up to the medical team and the sports science team to decide. I haven't had a chance to see him since he is in quarantine and isolation. We will keep monitoring the situation," Dravid said.

There was a buzz that Jasprit Bumrah will lead the Indian team if Rohit Sharma, who is down with COVID, is not available. "It is probably better if the communication comes from official sources. I am not sure where Chetan (Sharma, the chief selector) is, but once we have the exact clarity on Rohit, you will hear from the official sources. It's not for me to give out official communication," the head coach said.