Kohli, Rahane rested; Rohit leads India in 100th first-class game

Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin have opted out of the three-day first-class warm-up fixture against County Select XI in Durham that started on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma, playing his 100th first-class game, is leading the side. Young pacer Avesh Khan is playing under Warwickshire all-rounder Will Rhodes as his opponent. Off-spinner Washington Sundar is also part of the County XI, but he is on the bench.

Rohit (9) and Mayank Agarwal (28) added 33 runs for the first wicket before Lyndon James sent both the openers back in quick succession.

All eyes will be on Hanuma Vihari, who will be in action for India after the tour of Australia, and the four-pronged pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur.

Mohammed Shami has been rested for the game, too.

The Indian cricketers wore black armbands to mourn the demise of former batsman and World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma, who passed away due to cardiac arrest on July 13. Ravi Shastri, head coach, Team India, was his teammate in the 1983 World Cup.

India will play an intra-squad game from July 26 to July 28 at the same venue.

India: Rohit Sharma(C), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.