Rohit Sharma: Was looking forward to IPL 2020

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is quarantined at his home due to the 21-day lockdown that was declared on Tuesday in the aftermath of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Rohit had been recovering from a calf injury which he sustained during the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. He was training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru before it was shut down due to the spread of the pandemic.

The 32-year-old batsman said he is completely fit now in a live interaction on Instagram with former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, although he is yet to undergo an official fitness test.

Rohit also claimed that he was looking forward to playing in IPL, where he captains the Mumbai Indians (MI), after spending close to two months on the sidelines.

READ | Shreyas Iyer eager to prove mettle in Test cricket

“Definitely miss playing the game. I was injured for two months so have been itching to play. When I got the news that everything was going to be postponed I was very sad. I was really looking forward to playing in the IPL,” he said.

Rohit said that he is making do with running up and down the stairs of his building to stay fit.

“It's very hard actually (to stay fit). I live in a building which has about 54 floors and we had to stop all the indoor and outdoor activities. So just been running up and down the stairs. Not 54 floors but about two or three floors up and down and doing some conditioning exercises here and there,” he added.

MI was scheduled to host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first match of the 2020 season on March 29 (Sunday) at the Wankhede Stadium but the start to the season was later deferred to April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Regardless of all that, the safety of the country and the whole world is important. And I can see that there is a lot of discipline in the country. In India I can see that people have been disciplined in the lockdown,” said Rohit.