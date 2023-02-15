Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), on Wednesday, roped in Australian coach Ben Sawyer as the head of its coaching staff for the women’s team that would take part in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) in March.

Mike Hesson, the RCB director of Cricket, announced the names of the coaching staff in a social media interaction on the franchise’s Twitter handle.

Sawyer, the head coach of the New Zealand women’s cricket team, will be assisted by Malolan Rangarajan, who will also double up as the head of the franchise’s scouting team.

The 45-year-old managed Sydney Sixers in the past and also worked with the Australian women’s cricket team as an assistant coach.

Earlier today, the franchise appointed tennis legend Sania Mirza as the mentor of its women’s team.

Complete list of RCB women’s team coaching staff

Head coach: Ben Sawyer

Scout and Fielding Coach: Vanitha VR

Batting Coach: RX Murali

Team Manager and Team Doctor: Dr. Harini

Head Athletic Therapist: Navnita Gautam