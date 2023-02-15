Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza as the mentor of its Women’s Premier League (WPL) team for the inaugural season.

“The pioneer in Indian sports for women, a youth icon, someone who has played Bold and broken barriers throughout her career, and a champion on and off the field. We are proud to welcome Sania Mirza as the mentor of the RCB women’s cricket team,” RCB announced with a video on its social media platform.

Sania, India’s most successful women’s tennis player with six Grand Slam doubles titles, will hang her boots after the WTA 1000 event in Dubai, slated to be held later this week.

Talking about her role as the mentor, the 36-year-old athlete said, “I am really excited because I think my next job once I retire is helping young women believe that sport can be one of the career choices. The mental aspect of the game I am looking forward to working with the younger girls.”

“What IPL has done for men’s cricket if WPL can do that for women’s cricket I promise you playing sport will become a natural option for a lot of young girls and a lot of young parents who have daughters.

“I think that I can bring in the mental sort of steadiness among the young girls. I can talk about the experiences I had gone through for the last 20 years of my playing career,” she added.

RCB, in the WPL auction on February 13, secured the services of some of the biggest names of women’s cricket by purchasing players such as Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry and Renuka Singh.

The WPL will begin on March 4, 2023.