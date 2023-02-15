WPL 2023: Full list of Women’s Premier League matches, schedule PDF, dates, timings,

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the inaugural season of India’s flagship franchise T20 tournament.

Gujarat Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture of the Women’s Premier League on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The 2023 season will feature a total of 20 league games between five sides – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore & UP Warriorz – and two playoff fixtures which will be played in a 23-day window.

In the auction which happened on February 13, India’s Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for INR 3.40 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians for INR 1.80 Crore while the rest of the stars from India and around the globe too made the cut in one of the five franchises.

Among the foreign players, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver-Brunt were the top buys as they were sold to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 Crore respectively. From the India U-19 stars, ICC U19 T20 World Cup winning captain, Shafali Verma was the top buy, sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore.

The Final of Women’s Premier League 2023 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26 th March.

Download the quarterfinal schedule as a PDF here: WPL SCHEDULE