Smriti Mandhana among icon players in inaugural Women’s Maharashtra Premier League

The tournament will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gahunje from June 24 and the auction for teams will be held on April 27 whereas the auction for the players will be on May 11.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 18:33 IST , Pune - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana will be in action after leading Royal Challengers Bangalore to its maiden Women’s Premier League title.
FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana will be in action after leading Royal Challengers Bangalore to its maiden Women’s Premier League title. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana will be in action after leading Royal Challengers Bangalore to its maiden Women’s Premier League title. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

India women’s team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was on Sunday unveiled as one of the icon players for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League (WMPL), which will be held in June this year.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association made the formal announcement of the franchise-based T20 tournament featuring four teams which will be held under the aegis of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the state governing body said.

“MCA will be the first association from the BCCI to start a state league for women,” the MCA said in a release.

The tournament will be held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here in Gahunje from June 24.

ALSO READ | Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024: East Zone crushes North by 135 runs, to meet South in final

Among the icon players in the tournament will be Mandhana, Devika Vaidya, Anuja Patil, Kiran Navgire and Shraddha Pokharkar.

The tournament’s opening edition will have a price money of Rs 20 lakh for the winning side and Rs 10 lakh for the runner-up along with other individual prizes.

The auction for teams will be held on April 27 whereas the auction for the players will be on May 11.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins the toss and opts to bat vs Gujarat Titans
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after MI vs DC: Chahal climbs up at the top of table; Khaleel Ahmed up to fourth
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: Lineups are out; Rashford, Kambwala start for United
    Team Sportstar
  4. East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: EBFC v BFC lineups, H2H record, Where to watch, Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs DC IPL 2024, Match in Pictures: Shepherd’s blitz sinks Delhi as Mumbai finally gets off the mark
    Team Sportstar
In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
More on Women's Cricket

  1. Smriti Mandhana among icon players in inaugural Women’s Maharashtra Premier League
    PTI
  2. BAN-W vs IND-W: Indian women’s cricket team to play five-match T20I series in Bangladesh
    PTI
  3. BAN vs AUS: Who is Fariha Trisna, the Bangladesh left-arm pacer who took a hattrick against Australia?
    Team Sportstar
  4. NZ-W vs ENG-W: Amy Jones and Charlie Dean’s record partnership helps England Women to four-wicket win over New Zealand
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Inter Zonal Multi-Day Trophy 2024: Anuja scores ton; Deepti Sharma takes seven wickets on day 2
    PTI
