SA vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch South Africa vs West Indies T20 series 2023?

WI vs SA Live Streaming Info: Find all the live streaming, telecast details and match timings for the first T20I between West Indies and South Africa on Saturday.

25 March, 2023 14:31 IST
The three-match T20I series between South Africa and West Indies will begin on Saturday in Centurion.

The three-match T20I series between South Africa and West Indies will begin on Saturday in Centurion.

South Africa and West Indies will lock horns in the first T20 International at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday. The recently concluded three-match ODI series between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw after the first game was abandoned due to rain.

Which TV channel will telecast SA vs WI 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch SA vs WI 1st T20I live online?

The first T20I between South Africa and WI will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.

At what time will SA vs WI 1st T20I start?

The first T20I between South Africa and West Indies will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

At what time is the toss for SA vs WI 1st T20I?

The toss for the first T20I between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 5:00 PM IST.

When will SA vs WI 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be played on Saturday, March 25.

Where will SA vs WI 1st T20I be held?

The first T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be held at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

THE SQUADS
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs.
West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Romario Shepherd, Raymon Reifer, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah.

