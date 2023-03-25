SA vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch South Africa vs West Indies T20 series 2023?

South Africa and West Indies will lock horns in the first T20 International at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday. The recently concluded three-match ODI series between the sides ended in a 1-1 draw after the first game was abandoned due to rain.

Which TV channel will telecast SA vs WI 1st T20I live?

The first T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch SA vs WI 1st T20I live online?

The first T20I between South Africa and WI will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode.

At what time will SA vs WI 1st T20I start?

The first T20I between South Africa and West Indies will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

At what time is the toss for SA vs WI 1st T20I?

The toss for the first T20I between South Africa and West Indies will take place at 5:00 PM IST.

When will SA vs WI 1st T20I be played?

The first T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be played on Saturday, March 25.

Where will SA vs WI 1st T20I be held?

The first T20I between South Africa and West Indies will be held at SuperSport Park in Centurion.