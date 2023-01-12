SA20 2023 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals in India

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will face off in the third match of SA20 2023 - the inaugural edition of South Africa’s franchise T20 league - on Thursday, January 12. MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royals by eight wickets in the tournament opener on Tuesday before Joburg Super Kings pipped Durban Super Giants by 16 runs on Wednesday.

Where can I watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 live on TV in India?

The third match of SA20 2023 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will be aired LIVE on Sports18 channels in India.

Where can I watch Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 live online in India?

The third match of SA20 2023 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will be streamed LIVE on the Jio Cinema app in India.

At what time will Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 match start in India?

The third match of SA20 2023 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Where will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 match be played?

The third match of SA20 2023 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will be held at St. George’s Park in Gqeberha.

Which are the notable players who will be in action in SA20 2023 today?

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will be led by skipper Aiden Markram and also has the league’s most expensive player Tristan Stubbs, who was bought for R9.2 million at the auction. The team also boasts of the tall left-arm pacer Marco Jansen and Netherlands all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe. Pretoria Capitals has a star-studded line-up, which includes captain Wayne Parnell, the hard-hitting Rilee Rossouw, tearaway pacer Anrich Nortje, wily England leg-spinner Adil Rashid and Joshua Little, who became the first Irishman to secure an Indian Premier League (IPL) deal.