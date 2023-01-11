Cricket

SA20 2023 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch South Africa T20 league match Joburg Super Kings vs Durban Super Giants?

SA20 2023 Match 2: Here are the live telecast, streaming details, timings and squads ahead of the game between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
11 January, 2023 18:32 IST
Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock will lead Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants, respectively, on Wednesday in the second match of SA20.

The inaugural edition of the SA20 - South Africa’s franchise T20 league - got underway on Tuesday. MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royals by eight wickets in the opening match. In the second game of the tournament, Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants will lock horns on Wednesday in Durban.

Where can I watch SA20 Super Kings vs Super Giants match live on TV in India?

The second match of SA20 between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants will be aired LIVE on Sports18 channels.

Where can I watch SA20 Super Kings vs Super Giants match live online in India?

The second match of SA20 between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants will be streamed LIVE on the Jio Cinema app.

At what time will SA20 Super Kings vs Super Giants match start in India?

The second match of SA20 between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Where will SA20 Super Kings vs Super Giants match be played?

The second match of SA20 between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants will be held at Kingsmead in Durban.

Which are some of the notable players who will be in action in SA20 Super Kings vs Super Giants match?

Joburg Super Kings will be led by Faf du Plessis in its opener on Wednesday. The Chennai Super Kings-owned team will also have the services of Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, George Garton and Kyle Verreynne. Durban Super Giants, skippered by Quinton de Kock, will be bolstered by the likes of Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius and Kyle Abbott.

THE SQUADS
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (captain), Harry Brook (ENG), Leus du Plooy (ENG), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Donavon Ferreira, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton (ENG), Nandre Burger, Lewis Gregory (ENG), Romario Shepherd (WI), Lizaad Williams, Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka, Aaron Phangiso (wildcard), Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph (WI).
Durban Super Giants: Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Quinton de Kock (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Johnson Charles (WI), Akila Dananjaya (SL) (wildcard), Jason Holder (WI), Kyle Mayers (WI), Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul (WI), Dwaine Pretorius, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley (ENG), Dilshan Madushanka (SL), Junior Dala, Kyle Abbott, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.

