The inaugural edition of the SA20 - South Africa’s franchise T20 league - got underway on Tuesday. MI Cape Town beat Paarl Royals by eight wickets in the opening match. In the second game of the tournament, Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants will lock horns on Wednesday in Durban.

Where can I watch SA20 Super Kings vs Super Giants match live on TV in India?

The second match of SA20 between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants will be aired LIVE on Sports18 channels.

Where can I watch SA20 Super Kings vs Super Giants match live online in India?

The second match of SA20 between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants will be streamed LIVE on the Jio Cinema app.

At what time will SA20 Super Kings vs Super Giants match start in India?

The second match of SA20 between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants will begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Where will SA20 Super Kings vs Super Giants match be played?

The second match of SA20 between Joburg Super Kings and Durban Super Giants will be held at Kingsmead in Durban.

Which are some of the notable players who will be in action in SA20 Super Kings vs Super Giants match?

Joburg Super Kings will be led by Faf du Plessis in its opener on Wednesday. The Chennai Super Kings-owned team will also have the services of Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd, George Garton and Kyle Verreynne. Durban Super Giants, skippered by Quinton de Kock, will be bolstered by the likes of Jason Holder, Keshav Maharaj, Dwaine Pretorius and Kyle Abbott.