SA20 Player Auction

*1 South African Rand = 4.50 INR

Roston Chase also remains unsold.

Carlos Brathwaite is up for bidding and once such a destructive batsman, the West Indian goes unsold.

Lewis Gregory sold to Super Kings for R850K, same as his base price.

We are back for the Set No.8 where the all-rounders will be up for sale.

That’s the end of the batsmen’s list and we will be back in just five minutes. Stay tuned.

Keegan Petersen, the last batsman in the lot remains unsold.

Dean Elgar goes unsold.

Theunis De Bruyn is next on the list and Super Giants call for the opening bid followed by Capitals. After fierce bidding, De Bruyn goes to capitals for R1M.

Harry Tector remains unsold.

Will Jacks with a base price of R850K gets the attention of the franchises and has raced to the R1M bracket and Capitals buy Jacks for R1.1M.

Leus Du Plooy is next and Sunrisers pull out after bidding and Super Kings aquire the services for R1.5M.

Lendl Simmons remains unsold.

Cameron Delport with a base price of R175K attracts bids from Capitals and Super Giants. His stakes are up with the Durban’s staying ahead in the lead but the Capitals are quick to snatch back the lead at R750K. Delport goes to Capitals for R800K.

Sarel Eree goes unsold.

Ross Taylor, the legendary New Zealand batsman goes unsold.

Ibrahim Zadran, the Afghanistani is up for sale and he goes unsold.

Avishka Fernando goes unsold.

We enter Set 7 and it’s the batsmen who will come under the hammer.

Bjorn Fortuin attracted bids from the Super Kings and the Royals and the spinner was sold to Royals for R1.5M.

Adil Rashid is next and it will be very surprised if he doesn’t attract any bids. That’s not the case as the Capitals bid at R1.2M after the Royals bid and Pretoria Capitals seem to have a firm interest in Rashid. The bidding picks pace and the English spinner moves quickly to the R2M bid. Adil Rashid will play for Capitals R2.40M.

Aaron Phangiso at a base price of R 175K remains unsold.

Simon Harmer goes unsold.

Mason Crane is up with a base price of R425K and Sunrisers have an opening bid.And he is sold to Sunrisers.

Matt Parkinson remains unsold.

Hayden Walsh goes unsold.

Shaun Von Berg comes up with a base price of R 175K and he attracts bids from Royals and Capitals. He goes to Capitals for R325K.

Junaid Dawood is the first in the list and Sunrisers pick the spinner for R375K.

The fast bowlers’ lot finished rather quickly and we now move to the spinners.

Oshane Thomas goes unsold.

Matheesha Pathirana remains unsold.

Lutho Sipamla goes unsold

Beuran Hendricks gets a bid as MI picks the pacer for R275,000.

Kyle Abbott comes up for grabs and finally a fast bowler gets sold. He goes top DSG for R175,000.

Hardus Viljoen, the South African fast bowler goes unsold.

Jayden Seals, the West Indian fast bowler goes unsold.

Tymal Mills also goes unsold.

Ollie Robinson goes unsold.

Josh Little sold for R1.5M and will play for Pretoria Capitals.

Alzarri Joseph is up for sale and Super Kings have the West Indian and he is sold for R2.1M.

We are back and here come the fast bowlers with Alzarri Joseph being the first of the lot. This will be an interesting round.

With that we come to an end of this session and we will be back in 15 minutes after a Tea break.

Brydon Carse goes unsold.

George Linde enters with base price of R175K and he has managed to attract the attention of MI and Royals. MI Cape Town picks Linde for R3.9M.

Keshav Maharaj enters the auction and Royals bid for the South African. Capitals enter the race along with the Royals and the all-rounder has hit the R1.5M mark. Capitals snatch the bid for Maharaj from Royals at R2M and Durban Super Giants enter the fray at R 2.3M. The discussions are on and after a small pause, the player is sold to Durban at R2.5M.

Andile Phehlukwayo is up next and he goes unsold.

Sisanda Magala comes up with a base price of R175K and Super Kings along with Sunrisers enter the bidding. He enters R1M pretty quickly and the race is on to grab the South African. It’s Super Kings vs Sunrisers at R5.10M and Magala goes to Sunrisers for R5.4M.

George Garton attracts an opening bid of R4.25K from Super Kings and he will represent the yellow brigade.

Sean Williams is the next all-rounder and he goes unsold.

Chamika Karunaratne goes unsold

Wayne Parnell is up for grabs and he has entered the auction with a base price of R175K. Sunrisers and Super Kings enter the race and the bid moves fast with Parnell entering the R1M bracket. The all-rounder is in demand with the bid entering R4M and the Super Kings seem keen to have the South African in their ranks. Sunrisers aren’t backing away. At R5.6M, Capitals enter the fray and they have Parnell for R5.6M.

Keemo Paul is first up and he is sold to Super Giants for R850K.

We move to the All-Rounders

Phil Salt is next and the Englishman attracts the attention of Sunrisers for an opening bid of R850K. Capitals enter the fray and Sunrisers drop out. Super Giants enter the bidding and the tussle for Salt is on. MI enters the fray at R1.7M but Capitals retain the bid at R1.8M. MI enters the fray at R1.7M but Capitals retain the bid at R1.8M. Sold to Capitals for R2.M.

Kusal Perera, another Sri Lankan goes unsold

Kusal Mendis goes unsold

Ryan Rickelton enters the auction and he is up for grabs in a flash with MI Cape Town bidding at R1M. And they get the wicket-keeper for R1M.

Dane Vilas is up next and he has attracted the attention of Capitals and Royals and has crossed the R1M mark. The bidding is getting intense and fast between Capitals and Royals with the latter in the lead with R1.7M. Right then he enters the R2.5M bracket. Dane Vilas sold to Royals for R3.3m.

Shai Hope is the next wicketkeeper and he goes unsold.

Kyle Verreynne enters with a base price of R175K and after a long pause, Stephen Fleming raises the paddle and he is will present the Joburg Super Kings.

David Bedingham goes unsold

Dinesh Chandimal is the first one from the lot and he goes unsold.

We enter the third round and the specialist wicket-keepers will be up for grabs.

Reeza Hendricks enters the auction with a base price of R850K and he has quickly moved to the R4M bracket. The race was between MI and Super Kings and they have him for R4.5M.

Jason Roy didn’t attract much attention as the Royals won the bid from Super Giants easily. The Englishman goes to Royals for R1.5M.

Tristan Stubbs is up next for grabs and he zooms past the R4M mark in no time. This is some intense bidding war between Sunrisers and MI with Katich almost keeping his handle up. He has already crossed the R8M mark and in a flash has breached the R9M mark! Stubbs has hit jackpot and that was some race between Sunrisers and MI. From R5.5M they went head to head and finally, MI dropped out after Sunrisers raised the paddle for R9M. They are happy as Stubbs becomes the costliest player of the auction.

Janneman Malan Capitals and Super Kings are at it again and this time the batsman is sold to Super Kings for R2.7M.

Temba Bavuma goes unsold

Brandon King remains unsold

Rilee Rossouw is high in demand as he entered the auction with R850K but Super Kings and MI have engaged in an intense battle with the stakes as high as R5.20M. MI pulls out and enter the Capitals. That was some bidding war as Super Kings kept raising the paddle and then Capitals entered the fray before pocketing Rossouw for a whopping R6.9M.

Harry Brook is up next. The England batsman opened with R8,50,00 and has scalped up quickly to R2M with Super Kings showing great interest and they have their specialist batsman for R2.1M.

Eoin Morgan is the first player in the list and the World Cup-winning skipper goes unsold.

Round 2 begins and the second set is for specialist batsmen.

Time for a break with Marco Jansen breaking the bank with R6.1M and that was some intense battle. We will be back in 15 minutes.

Marco Jansen starts with a base price of R1,75,000 with Royals starting the bid and he quickly enters the R2.8M and zooms into the R2.M with the Super Kings. Sunrisers enter the fray and it’s an intense bidding process with Jansen crossing R4M. Super Kings, is still in the fray and he is now the costliest buy so far and has broken the R5M bank with Sunrisers and Super Kings in the race. Right then the fight has entered the R6M club. Sold to Sunrisers for R6.1M.

Jimmy Neesham goes unsold

Heinrich Klaasen is next and has entered the 4 million bracket and Durban Super Giants is ready to shell R4.5M. And Klaasen beats Shamsi to become the costliest player so far.

Rassie van der Dussen is next and he is off in a flash with Super Kings being the first and quickly his stakes soar to R 3.9M as MI enters the fray. It’s Super Kings vs MI and Mumbai Indians has its first player of the day for R 3.9M.

Odean Smith remains Unsold.

Dwayne Pretorious is up for sale and Royals is again in the bidding process. MI raise its paddle for R 1.6M but the Sunrisers in the fray and Pretoria Capitals show interest in the bowling all-rounder for Rs 3.5M. With R 3.8M the Capitals pull out and enter Durban Super Giants with R 4.1M. Sold to Durban Super Giants.

Tabraiz Shamsi is the next player and he breaks the bank and becomes the first player in the auction to enter the 4m sector. And he will play for Paarl Royals after he was bought for a whopping R 4.3M. His base price was R 8,50,000 with Royals and Capitals fighting it out. It was finally Royals who shed out a whooping R 4.3 million and the left-arm wrist spinner has hit the jackpot.

Lungi Ngidi is the first player to go under the hammer and the South African will play for Paarl Royals after being bought for Rs 3.4 million.

Richard Madley, the auctioneer, is set as 314 players will go under the hammer, he informs.

Six franchises MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals are ready as the auction begins.

We are just moments away from the SA20 Auction to begin and already the build-up has been impressive with a lot of international stars set to go under the hammer.

There is a lot of buzz in the auction room and we are all set for the action to begin in just 10 minutes from now.

Teams have started to arrive for the auction and it’s going to be a very exciting evening in Cape Town.

SA20 player auction: where to watch, timings, teams, players up for grabs, total purse, the IPL connection

What is the schedule of the SA20 League?

The tournament will comprise 33 matches. All teams will play each other twice - on a home-and-away basis - with two semifinals and the final to follow. The day-to-day schedule has not been announced yet.

What will the makeup of the teams and how much purse do all teams have?

Franchises can sign seven overseas players and 10 South Africans in a squad of 17. There can be only four foreign players in the Playing XI. There will be 533 players going under the hammer, of which 248 are South Africans.

SA T20 League: The six IPL franchises in South Africa T20 League - All you need to know

West Indies international Jayden Seales and Odean Smith are a part of the player pool with the highest base price of Rand 1,750,000 (US$100,000 approx.). The next category, with a base price of Rand 1,700,000 ($97,000 approx.), includes star T20 players like Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills and David Willey, among others. Fifty-two players form the pool with the lowest base price of Rand 850,000 ($48,000 approx.), including star Proteas players like Dean Elgar, Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi.

The franchises have an overall purse of US$2 million.

When and where is the SA20 auction taking place?

The Auction takes place on September 19 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa.

What time will SA20 auction start?

The auction starts at 2 PM Local Time, 5:30 PM IST.

Telecast and live streaming details

The SA20 auction will be streamed live on the SA20 YouTube channel. The SA20 will be played in South Africa in January 2023. You can also watch the auction on Sports18-1 SD & HD.

Which are the six teams and who are the owners of the South Africa T20 League franchises?

The six teams in the inaugural South Africa T20 League are owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners.

Team: MI Cape Town; City - Cape Town, Western Cape; Stadium - Newlands Cricket Ground; Owner: Reliance Industries Limited (IPL - Mumbai Indians)

Team: Johannesburg Super Kings; City - Johannesburg, Gauteng; Stadium - Wanderers Stadium; Owner: Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (IPL - Chennai Super Kings)

Team: Paarl Royals; City - Parl, Western Cape; Stadium - Boland Park; Owner: Royals Sports Group (IPL - Rajasthan Royals)

Team: Pretoria Capitals; City - Pretoria, Gauteng; Stadium - Centurion Park; Owner: JSW Sports (IPL - Delhi Capitals)

Team: Sunrisers Eastern Cape; City - Gqeberha, Eastern Cape; Stadium - St. George’s Park Cricket Ground; Owner: Sun TV Network Limited (IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Team: team name to be announced*; City - Durban, Kwazulu-Natal; Stadium - Kingsmead Cricket Ground; Owner: RPSG Sports Private Limited (IPL - Lucknow Super Giants)