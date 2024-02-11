MagazineBuy Print

SA20 2024: Sunrisers Eastern Cape claims back-to-back titles after win over Durban’s Super Giants

Half-centuries from Tom Abell (55) and Tristan Stubbs (56 not out) along with contributions from Jordan Hermann and captain Aiden Markram helped the Sunrisers deliver a clinical performance.

Published : Feb 11, 2024 10:54 IST , Cape Town - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Durban’s Super Giants to win its second consecutive SA20 league title.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Durban’s Super Giants to win its second consecutive SA20 league title. | Photo Credit: X @SA20_League
infoIcon

Sunrisers Eastern Cape beat Durban’s Super Giants to win its second consecutive SA20 league title. | Photo Credit: X @SA20_League

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won back-to-back SA20 titles after an emphatic 89-run victory over Durban’s Super Giants at Newlands here.

After topping the group stage, the Sunrisers delivered a clinical performance in the final on Saturday.

Half-centuries from Tom Abell (55) and Tristan Stubbs (56 not out) along with contributions from Jordan Hermann and captain Aiden Markram, who both contributed 42, respectively, saw the Sunrisers post a formidable 204/3.

The defending champions then bowled out the Super Giants for a paltry 115 in 17 overs.

Partnerships were crucial in the Sunrisers’ innings with Hermann and Abell setting up the winning total with a 90-run stand for the second wicket after the early loss of Dawid Malan.

Durban’s Super Giants captain, Keshav Maharaj, hit back with a double-wicket over by removing both set batters in Hermann and Abell.

But the Sunrisers showed they had plenty more in reserve with Markram and Stubbs rebuilding the innings before exploding towards the backend with 98 runs off 55 balls.

The Sunrisers’ bowling has been its strongest discipline all season and its seamers certainly rose to the occasion on the night.

Dan Worrall (2/15) set the tone upfront again with the dismissal of Quinton de Kock early on before Marco Jansen delivered two hammer blows in the fourth over with the removal of Jon Jon Smuts and Bhanuka Rajapaksa to leave the Super Giants reeling at 7/3.

Wiaan Mulder attempted a recovery job with quickfire 38, but that’s when Ottniel Baartman (2/17) delivered the moment of the match.

He had already dismissed Matthew Breetzke, but it was his in-swinger that wrapped the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen on the pads first ball that closed the game as a contest.

DSG were on the ropes at 63/5 which left the door open for Jansen (5/30) to come charging through and finish off the Super Giants tail to complete the back-to-back triumphs.

