In 2002, I was so excited to be playing in the Times Shield in Mumbai. I had seen Sachin sir at Green Park (in Kanpur) earlier, and this was a chance to see him from close quarters as Atul Ranade (from Sungrace Mafatlal) had invited me to MIG ground (in Bandra) where Sachin sir was to come for practice. It was a great experience. I came to know him at the camp in 2004-05 in Bangalore for the Indian Oil Cup in Sri Lanka. I made my debut in Dambulla, but played with him for the first time in Jaipur in 2005.

Like many, I had watched him on television at home when he smashed Australia in Sharjah in 1998. I was 12 years old and he made the greatest impression on my mind. I never would have imagined I would be in the same team as Sachin sir, seven years later.

I have not seen a man as humble as Sachin sir. He will not talk about his achievements but never miss an opportunity to praise you.

I have not seen him lose his cool and just marvelled at his ability to concentrate on the game. His devotion to cricket can’t be matched. I have not seen him miss a training session. I have not seen him hesitate to bowl to the tailenders in the nets. So many of us have gained from his wisdom as he would make small adjustments to our batting and bowling.

Can you imagine my state of mind when, very early in my career, we were sitting next to each other in the dressing room after a very tiring practice session and he got up to fetch a drink and stopped to ask me, “What can I bring for you?” Even as I stumbled in response, he just walked up to the fridge and came back with an energy drink. I was deeply humbled. Such a superstar fetching a drink for a newcomer like me.

To be in the dressing room when he got the first ever ODI double century in Gwalior against South Africa in 2010 was such a privilege.

I saw him build the innings like a professional, never losing his discipline to play the ball on merit. There was so much anxiety towards the end when there was pressure to increase the pace but he did not lose his concentration. It was a tribute to his fitness that he produced that epic innings.

I got to spend a lot of time with him during the recent Road Safety series for seniors and was stunned to see his dedication. Even if the practice was optional, he was there to be with the team. It is amazing how he manages to keep his focus in place so many years after his retirement.

Sachin sir is always a great company. He respects the game and his colleagues. It is a reflection of our culture as he has admiration for people around him. His collection of songs would keep us entertained and his favourite (a Kishore Kumar number from Imtehan — Ruk Jana Nahi Tu Kahin Haar Ke) — symbolises his spirit to go on and on. He is the most iconic player I have known and a revered Bharat Ratna.

(As told to Vijay Lokapally)