Sachin Tendulkar to lead Indian Legends in Road Safety World Series Season 2

Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS) scheduled to be played from September 10 to October 1, 2022.

The Road Safety World Series is to be held in Kanpur, Raipur, Indore and Dehradun with Kanpur hosting the opener and Raipur will host the two semifinals and final.

New Zealand Legends will be the new addition to the tournament this season joining the teams from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the 22- day event.

Indian ministers Nitin Gadkari and Anurag Thakur extended their support to the T20 cricket event of the legends held mainly to primarily to create awareness towards road safety in the country and around the globe.