MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka spinner, arrested over match-fixing accusations

Senanayake was accused of trying to fix the games of the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) where he had allegedly enticed two players to fix games.

Published : Sep 06, 2023 13:28 IST , Colombo - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Sachithra Senanayake in action. (File Photo)
Sachithra Senanayake in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre
infoIcon

Sachithra Senanayake in action. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake was arrested on Wednesday over match-fixing allegations.

He was arrested by the Sports Corruption Investigation Unit when he surrendered this morning. Three weeks ago, he was banned from travelling overseas by the court.

Senanayake was accused of trying to fix the games of the 2020 edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) where he had allegedly enticed two players to fix games.

Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka cricketer facing match-fixing charges, banned from travelling

The 38-year-old played a solitary Test, 49 ODIs, and 24 T20 internationals between 2012 and 2016.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court had ordered the Controller General of Immigration and Emigration to impose a travel ban which will be effective for a three-month period.

The Court was told that the Attorney General’s Department had been instructed by the Special Investigation Unit of the Sports Ministry to frame criminal charges against the former off-spinner.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sachithra Senanayake

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka spinner, arrested over match-fixing accusations
    PTI
  2. Hima Das provisionally suspended by NADA for three whereabouts failures
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bhavani Devi talks fencing, finances and fitness as she eyes Paris 2024 Olympics qualification
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. China Open 2023: Indian challenge ends after Satwik-Chirag bow out in opening round
    PTI
  5. France’s anti-doping agency commission denounces WADA threats
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka spinner, arrested over match-fixing accusations
    PTI
  2. Asia Cup 2023: Bhurtel, Sheikh humble Indian attack as Nepal fans lit up Pallekele 
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. ENG vs NZ, 4th T20: New Zealand beats England by six wickets for 2-2 draw
    Reuters
  4. Australia announces World Cup 2023 squad: Sangha, Ellis miss out
    Reuters
  5. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4, Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming info: When and where to watch PAK vs BAN match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sachithra Senanayake, former Sri Lanka spinner, arrested over match-fixing accusations
    PTI
  2. Hima Das provisionally suspended by NADA for three whereabouts failures
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bhavani Devi talks fencing, finances and fitness as she eyes Paris 2024 Olympics qualification
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. China Open 2023: Indian challenge ends after Satwik-Chirag bow out in opening round
    PTI
  5. France’s anti-doping agency commission denounces WADA threats
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment