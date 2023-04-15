Prayer meeting held in memory of the ‘Prince of cricket’ Salim Durani

Salim Durani’s charisma shone through the warm Saturday afternoon, despite limited attendance, as glowing tributes were paid at the prayer meeting held in memory of the celebrated cricketer, who passed away in Jamnagar on April 2.

The meeting was held at the Press Club of India which he would frequent during his post-retirement visits to the Capital.

A hugely popular cricketer, Durani commanded a following across various sections of the society and was the most influential player of his era.

Recalling his experience and association with Durani, former Union Minister for External Affairs Salman Khurshid recalled watching him during a Ranji Trophy match at the Karnail Singh Stadium in the 70s.

“I was a student and went to see this match only for Durani saab. It was a mesmerizing sight. I was so awestruck that I wanted to bowl left-arm after watching him,” said Khurshid, who played club cricket in Delhi. “He was rightly called the Prince of cricket.”

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal, who called himself a “big fan” of Durani, said, “He was very good at making friends. I had known him for close to four decades and marvelled at his quality to help strangers. He was a generous person and had a huge fan following among cricketers.”

Venkat Sundaram, Durani’s contemporary and a friend, came up with some delightful anecdotes. “We were great friends. I admired his all-round game and came to respect his cricket more because he reserved his best against the formidable teams, especially Bombay and West Zone.”

Salim Durani had an exceptional quality of swinging a match with his individual brilliance. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

Sundaram spoke of the 1972 Duleep Trophy final between Central Zone and West Zone at Bangalore. When Central, despite a six for 44 spell by Durani, conceded a first innings lead of 79 runs, a local scribe chided the visiting team.

“Durani told the journalist to prepare a headline - Central beats West. I will win the match,” Sundaram remembered Durani’s astonishing claim.

West Zone, with a batting line up that included Ajit Wadekar, Dilip Sardesai, Sunil Gavaskar, Eknath Solkar, Hemant Kanitkar, Milind Rege, was bowled out for 195 in the second innings with Durani claiming three wickets and Parthasarthy Sharma four.

The target of 275 was achieved by Central with two wickets to spare. Durani anchored the chase with an unbeaten 83 along with Parthasarthy’s 75. “That was Salim Durani for you,” said Sundaram.

Durani had an exceptional quality of swinging a match with his individual brilliance. “Tiger Pataudi rated him high,” said Sundaran. It was an enigma that such a gifted cricketer played only 29 Tests.

The prayer meeting, organised by Inder Malik, was attended, among others, by a few family members of Durani and his childhood friend Vaman Jani.

Durani passed away at 88.