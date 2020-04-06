Kerala's Warrier may play for Tamil Nadu this season

Kerala seamer Sandeep Warrier could turn out for Tamil Nadu this season. When the TNCA, informally, approached Warrier a few days back, he is reported to have said ‘Yes’.

The No. 1 paceman in the longer formats for Kerala, the 29-year-old Warrier has 186 First Class wickets in 57 matches at 24.43.

Warrier, who travelled to New Zealand with the India-A team this season, is someone who honed his skills at the MRF Pace Foundation here. And Warrier has signed up for a job with India Cements here bringing him closer to Tamil Nadu cricket.

Someone who is lively, moves the ball and has the ability to bowl long spells, Warrier could provide the Tamil Nadu attack with the thrust it so desperately needs.

Last season, Tamil Nadu often cut through half of line-ups before its pacemen ran out of steam. The side needs a seamer such as Warrier, who can be strong in his second and third spells.

If he moves to Tamil Nadu, Warrier will team up with left-arm seamer T. Natarajan, who bowled with craft and commitment for Tamil Nadu before running into injury problems last season.

Then there is the underrated M. Mohammed, who can surprise and strike with his subtle movement and change of speed. And in conditions helping swing bowling, K. Vignesh could receive a look-in.

Yet, this much is clear. If Warrier, indeed, shifts to Tamil Nadu next season, as it appears likely at this stage, then he undoubtedly will be the lynchpin of the attack.