Saurashtra Cricket Association curator Rasik Makwana passes away

Rasikbhai Makwana, 71, the veteran Saurashtra curator and father of first-class cricketer, Kamlesh Makwana, passed away on Monday.

Makwana had been associated with Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) as a curator since the early 1980s. In his tenure, he played a key role in preparing quality pitches at the SCA grounds - including the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

"Everyone at the SCA is deeply saddened due to the sad demise of our former curator and former first-class cricketer Kamlesh Makwana's father Rasikbhai Makwana. He left for heavenly abode today early morning," said a statement from SCA.

Niranjan Shah, the former BCCI and SCA secretary said, "Rasikbhai was a jovial man and had in-depth knowledge of curating pitches and grounds. His contribution in developing cricket grounds of Saurashtra shall always be fondly remembered."