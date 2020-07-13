Cricket Cricket Saurashtra Cricket Association curator Rasik Makwana passes away Makwana had been associated with Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) as a curator since the early 1980s. Team Sportstar 13 July, 2020 11:56 IST Rasikbhai Makwana, 71, the veteran Saurashtra curator and father of first-class cricketer, Kamlesh Makwana, passed away on Monday. - Saurashtra Cricket Association - BCCI Team Sportstar 13 July, 2020 11:56 IST Rasikbhai Makwana, 71, the veteran Saurashtra curator and father of first-class cricketer, Kamlesh Makwana, passed away on Monday.Makwana had been associated with Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) as a curator since the early 1980s. In his tenure, he played a key role in preparing quality pitches at the SCA grounds - including the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.READ| Sheldon Jackson parts ways with Saurashtra, moves to Puducherry "Everyone at the SCA is deeply saddened due to the sad demise of our former curator and former first-class cricketer Kamlesh Makwana's father Rasikbhai Makwana. He left for heavenly abode today early morning," said a statement from SCA.Niranjan Shah, the former BCCI and SCA secretary said, "Rasikbhai was a jovial man and had in-depth knowledge of curating pitches and grounds. His contribution in developing cricket grounds of Saurashtra shall always be fondly remembered." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos