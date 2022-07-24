Cricket

Cricket Scotland board resigns ahead of report into racism

A review was conducted after Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, said that Cricket Scotland was “institutionally racist”.

AP
24 July, 2022 22:51 IST
24 July, 2022 22:51 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Scotland players stand for the national anthem before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup match against Oman at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Scotland players stand for the national anthem before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup match against Oman at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat. | Photo Credit: HAITHAM AL-SHUKAIRI

A review was conducted after Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, said that Cricket Scotland was “institutionally racist”.

The board of Cricket Scotland resigned on Sunday ahead of the publication of an independent report into racism.

A review was conducted after Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker, Majid Haq, told British broadcaster Sky Sports that Cricket Scotland was “institutionally racist”, while former teammate Qasim Sheikh said he had also suffered racist abuse.

Aamer Anwar, the lawyer representing the two players, told Sky the report could prove “devastating” for Cricket Scotland.

The governing body said it was “truly sorry” to anyone who was abused while playing the sport. The report will be released Monday.

In a statement reacting to the resignation of the board, Cricket Scotland said it will “work in partnership with (government agency) sportscotland with immediate effect to ensure appropriate governance, leadership and support is in place for the organisation and the sport in the days ahead”.

The resignation letter from the outgoing board referred to the review being “truly transformative, not just for Cricket Scotland but the sport of cricket” and said it would “provide a watershed moment for Scottish sport and society in general”.

The outgoing board repeated its apology, but said that despite taking steps to improve the governance of Cricket Scotland, it could not meet the timescale of actions the report will recommend.

“Consequently, we believe we must now step aside to enable the required progress to be made in the coming months,” the board said.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Watch: Aishwarya Babu's breaks triple jump national record, registers 14.14m jump in Chennai

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

What Lewandowski has achieved at Bayern ‘is more than extraordinary’, says Oliver Kahn

Videos

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

India wins series 2-1 after Suryakumar hundred goes in vain in third T20I

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us