AUS v IND Pink Ball Test: Shafali Verma scores third Test fifty as India heads towards draw

Shafali Verma scored her third Test fifty as she helped India's lead swell to 242 in the one-off Pink Ball Test against Australia in Carrara on Sunday.

The teenager took 86 balls to reach her half century, anchoring the Indian second innings as the side set Australia a target of 272 in the final session of the last day of this Test.



While she took some time to open up and play her natural, fearless brand of cricket, 24 runs out of Shafali's 91-ball 52 came in boundaries.

The 17-year-old was part of a 93-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana in the first innings of this Test, giving India a commanding start that has helped the side dictate the pace of this Test match.

Shafali also had a good outing in her maiden Test match against England earlier this year, missing out on a century by five runs.