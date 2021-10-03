Cricket Cricket AUS v IND Pink Ball Test: Shafali Verma scores third Test fifty as India heads towards draw Having scored an unbeaten 213 against England in the first-ever women's day night Test at Sydney in 2019, Perry has now scored a total of 281 runs with the pink ball without being dismissed. Team Sportstar Gold Coast (Australia) 03 October, 2021 15:02 IST Shafali Verma enroute her half century in the second innings of the pink ball Test against Australia in Carrara on Sunday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Gold Coast (Australia) 03 October, 2021 15:02 IST Shafali Verma scored her third Test fifty as she helped India's lead swell to 242 in the one-off Pink Ball Test against Australia in Carrara on Sunday.The teenager took 86 balls to reach her half century, anchoring the Indian second innings as the side set Australia a target of 272 in the final session of the last day of this Test. LIVE: AUS-W vs IND-W Pink Ball Test Day 4 Live Score IND 106/2: Shafali Verma brings up fifty as lead closes in on 250-mark at Tea While she took some time to open up and play her natural, fearless brand of cricket, 24 runs out of Shafali's 91-ball 52 came in boundaries.The 17-year-old was part of a 93-run partnership with Smriti Mandhana in the first innings of this Test, giving India a commanding start that has helped the side dictate the pace of this Test match.Shafali also had a good outing in her maiden Test match against England earlier this year, missing out on a century by five runs. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :