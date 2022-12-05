Cricket

Shafali Verma to lead India in ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup 2023

The maiden edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup featuring 16 teams will take place in South Africa from January 14-29 next year.

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 13:04 IST
Shafali Verma will lead the Indian women’s team in the U-19 World Cup next year.

Shafali Verma will lead the Indian women’s team in the U-19 World Cup next year. | Photo Credit: AFP

Shafali Verma will lead in the ICC Under-19 Women’s World Cup in 2023 as the all-India Women’s Selection Committee announced the squad for the Women’s World Cup along with the upcoming bilateral away T20 series against South Africa.

India Women’s Squad for U-19 World Cup 2023
Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.
Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

India is placed in Group D alongside South Africa, UAE and Scotland. The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six round, where teams will be pooled into two groups of six.

The top two teams from each group will then progress to the semifinals, which will be played on January 27 bat JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The final will take place at the same venue on January 29.

India U-19 Women’s team for SA T20s: Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD, Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree.

