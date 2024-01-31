MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Shahid Afridi calls for all-format captain, backs team director Mohammad Hafeez

Star batter Babar Azam had stepped down as skipper from all three formats after Pakistan failed to advance from the group stages at the ODI World Cup last year with PCB naming Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood as the T20 and Test skippers, respectively

Published : Jan 31, 2024 11:03 IST , Karachi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi during a promotional event. (File Photo)
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi during a promotional event. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi during a promotional event. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Shahid Afridi has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to follow the policy of having one skipper across formats to prevent infighting over captaincy.

Star batter Babar Azam had stepped down as skipper from all three formats after Pakistan failed to advance from the group stages at the ODI World Cup last year with PCB naming Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood as the T20 and Test skippers, respectively.

“The PCB must have one captain for all formats and there is no need to have a vice-captain. This will give a clear message to all players who is in charge,” Afridi told reporters.

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal hospitalised in Agartala ahead of Ranji Trophy match

Expressing support for team director Mohammad Hafeez, the 46-year-old said the captain and team management should get at least three-year contracts.

“If you think Mohammad Hafeez is good then don’t just judge him on one series give him proper time, and the same should apply to the captain as well he should be there for three years.” Afridi added that players in The T20 squad should be given a long run ahead of the World Cup later this year.

“The World T20 Cup is going to be a very tough tournament this year with some very strong teams in the hunt for the title. I also don’t think this is the time to make any changes in the format squad,” he said.

“We just need to continue with the same group of players and give them confidence. But yes I would like to see Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub open the batting in T20s,” he said.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

