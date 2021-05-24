Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL 6 Abu Dhabi leg due to back injury

Multan Sultans star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of the Abu Dhabi leg of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six due to a back injury.



The former Pakistan captain was training in Karachi for the upcoming tournament matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him complete rest.

Shahid, who appeared in Sultans' four Karachi-leg matches, has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.

READ: Nortje, Markram among players nominated for CSA top awards



"While training for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi-leg," said Afridi in the PSL release.

"I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy," he added.

ALSO READ: New Zealand's IPL contingent joins team's training ahead of England Tests

Meanwhile, Islamabad United has roped in left-handed batsman Umar Amin and West Indies opener Brandon King.

The latest additions mean it now has a complete 20-player squad. Peshawar Zalmi has added Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Sameen Gul and Khalid Usman as reserve players in their squad.