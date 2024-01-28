Who is Shamar Joseph, West Indies’ hero in historic Test win in Australia

Overcoming a significant pain barrier, pacer Shamar Joseph propelled West Indies to a first Test win in Australia in 27 years with a seven-wicket haul in Brisbane on Sunday.

Playing just his second Test, Joseph was forced to retire hurt in the third innings after he was struck on his right foot by a searing yorker from Mitchell Starc.

But, the 24-year-old pacer bounced back to bowl a relentless nearly 12-over spell, taking seven wickets in the process, to gift West Indies a priceless win at the Gabba.

Born in Baracara, a tiny community in Guayana, Joseph picked up cricket late into his childhood. In fact, the right-arm pacer made his First-Class debut only in February, 2023.

Joseph’s meteoric rise seemed to have reached its pinnacle earlier this month, when he picked up a fifer in his debut Test innings, against Australia in Adelaide, in what was only his 10th senior appearance.

He caught the attention of the cricketing world by getting a wicket off his first delivery in international cricket, snaring the prized scalp of the newly anointed Aussie opener Steve Smith.

But he outdid himself at Gabba, employing his rapid pace to hurry the home batters. Joseph bowled unchanged from one end, to end with a seven-for to guide his side to a historic win.

Fittingly, it was Joseph who landed the final blow in an epic contest, with the pacer uprooting the off-stump of Aussie tailender Josh Hazlewood.

“I wasn’t even going to come to the ground today. But the doctor did something to my toe. I don’t know what he did. But it worked. I just stuck to the basics. Stuck to the top of off. I feel like we win the entire series by winning this Test. Shout out to my teammates for their support. I cried for my five-wicket haul but I’m so happy now. I’m not even tired. I would have kept bowling,” said Joseph after the match.