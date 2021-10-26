Shanker Basu releases book on strength and conditioning

He put fitness in the Indian cricketing consciousness. Shanker Basu was the strength and conditioning path-finder for the national team; he put together a system in place, raised the bar.

Basu, who does the job for Royal Challengers Bangalore now, also runs a fitness centre, Primal Patterns, in Chennai. He released his book ‘100, 200 Practical Applications in Strength and Conditioning’ here on Tuesday.

READ| Bavuma: South Africa taken aback by de Kock's decision to not take a knee

Basu explained, “There are a lot of dark areas for trainers. This book simplifies things for them.”

“It has been written in a simple language, is less than 100 pages and for young fitness coaches, it will be a good reference point. The book is through my lens and is available on Kindle," he added.

On Virat Kohli, who has written the Foreword, Basu spoke about the Indian captain’s commitment and passion for fitness that percolated to his team.

READ| T20 World Cup 2021: Will India pick Shardul against New Zealand?

Basu said, “Kohli was the vehicle in which we all travelled. He never takes the foot off the fitness pedal.”

On the Yo-Yo test, which was introduced during his tenure, Basu observed, “Yo-Yo is a basic benchmark, a small part of the big picture.”

About Hardik Pandya’s injury problems, Basu said, “He probably didn’t bowl enough in his early days. So when you consistently bowl at 140 kmph you get stress fractures and soft tissue damage.”

He called M.S. Dhoni “a hill boy who was naturally fit.”

Basu eats and breathes fitness. The book is an important point in his long journey.