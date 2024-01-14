MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shaun Marsh announces retirement from professional cricket

Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh announced his retirement from professional cricket, with the Melbourne Renegades’ fixture against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League on Wednesday being his last assignment.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 14:36 IST , Sydney - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Before joining Renegades during the 2019-20 season, he had a lengthy and successful stint with Perth Scorchers between 2011-19, and he also paid tribute to his previous team.
Before joining Renegades during the 2019-20 season, he had a lengthy and successful stint with Perth Scorchers between 2011-19, and he also paid tribute to his previous team. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Before joining Renegades during the 2019-20 season, he had a lengthy and successful stint with Perth Scorchers between 2011-19, and he also paid tribute to his previous team. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh on Sunday announced his retirement from professional cricket, with the Melbourne Renegades’ fixture against Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League on Wednesday being his last assignment.

He joins former Australian skipper Aaron Finch into retirement.

“I have loved playing for the Renegades. I’ve met some great people over the last five years, and the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime,” Marsh, 40, said in a statement to the Renegades.

“To the Renegades’ coaches and staff and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for backing me in from the start and over my final years. It’s made my job a little easier out in the middle.” Despite starting the season late due to an injury, Marsh accumulating 181 runs in five outings at an average of 45.25 and a strike rate of 138.16. He also hit three half-centuries.

ALSO READ | Naveen-ul-Haq on social media trolls: It gave me motivation to play well in IPL 2023 and also during ODI World Cup

Before joining Renegades during the 2019-20 season, he had a lengthy and successful stint with Perth Scorchers between 2011-19, and he also paid tribute to his previous team.

“I owe a lot to the Scorchers. I’ve got some fond memories of playing in Perth and really enjoyed my time there. The back-to-back titles are up there for me as the most enjoyable moments I’ve experienced on a cricket field,” he concluded.

Marsh also had a great stint with Australia across formats, scoring more than 5,200 runs and 13 centuries, while his last outing for the Kangaroos was against Sri Lanka at The Oval during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Related Topics

Shaun Marsh /

Melbourne Renegades

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysia Open Final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag pair takes on top seeds Liang, Wang
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shaun Marsh announces retirement from professional cricket
    PTI
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: MBSG 0-1 HFC, Lalchungnunga Chhangte gives Nawabs early lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Irvine explains the ‘Aussie DNA’ as the Socceroos silence thousands of Indian fans at the AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Steve Smith relishing chance to open for Australia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Shaun Marsh announces retirement from professional cricket
    PTI
  2. Steve Smith relishing chance to open for Australia
    AFP
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2 LIVE score, January 14 updates: Latest scores, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Naveen-ul-Haq on social media trolls: It gave me motivation to play well in IPL 2023 and also during ODI World Cup
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Malaysia Open Final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag pair takes on top seeds Liang, Wang
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shaun Marsh announces retirement from professional cricket
    PTI
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: MBSG 0-1 HFC, Lalchungnunga Chhangte gives Nawabs early lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Irvine explains the ‘Aussie DNA’ as the Socceroos silence thousands of Indian fans at the AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Steve Smith relishing chance to open for Australia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment