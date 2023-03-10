Cricket

Shaun Marsh retires from first-class cricket

Shaun Marsh has retired from first-class cricket after 22 years with Western Australia at Sheffield Shield level.

Team Sportstar
10 March, 2023 13:26 IST
10 March, 2023 13:26 IST
Marsh, who turns 40 in June, played all three formats for Australia, and his first-class career yielded more than 12,000 runs, including 32 centuries.

Marsh, who turns 40 in June, played all three formats for Australia, and his first-class career yielded more than 12,000 runs, including 32 centuries. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Shaun Marsh has retired from first-class cricket after 22 years with Western Australia at Sheffield Shield level.

Shaun Marsh has retired from first-class cricket after 22 years with Western Australia at Sheffield Shield level and 38 Tests for Australia. He finished his Test career with 2265 runs.

Marsh made his first-class debut at 17 in 2001. Marsh, who turns 40 in June, played all three formats for Australia, and his first-class career yielded more than 12,000 runs, including 32 centuries.

Marsh also holds the record for most runs for Western Australia in all formats: 12,811 runs in 236 matches.

Last summer, he led WA to a Sheffield Shield title, his first.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us