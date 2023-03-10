Shaun Marsh retires from first-class cricket

Shaun Marsh has retired from first-class cricket after 22 years with Western Australia at Sheffield Shield level and 38 Tests for Australia. He finished his Test career with 2265 runs.

Marsh made his first-class debut at 17 in 2001. Marsh, who turns 40 in June, played all three formats for Australia, and his first-class career yielded more than 12,000 runs, including 32 centuries.

Marsh also holds the record for most runs for Western Australia in all formats: 12,811 runs in 236 matches.

Last summer, he led WA to a Sheffield Shield title, his first.