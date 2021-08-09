Shaun Tait appointed Afghanistan bowling coach

Former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait was on Monday (August 9) appointed the bowling coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team.

"During his prime, Tait was one of history's fastest bowlers, clocking extreme pace of 160 kph," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in an official statement.

READ - Joe Root: England a more confident outfit after comeback with bat and ball

Tait played 35 ODIs, 21 T20Is, and three Tests for Australia. He was part of the Australian squad that triumphed in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007, taking 23 wickets in the tournament. He was also part of the Australian squad which finished as the runner-up in the 2010 ICC T20 World Cup.

Tait is a level-two certified coach from Cricket Australia (CA) and has coached various domestic and some international franchise teams including Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL).