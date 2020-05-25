Cricket Cricket Sri Lanka cricketer held on drug charge Sri Lankan police have detained international cricketer Shehan Madushanka on a charge of possessing heroin. AFP Colombo 25 May, 2020 17:11 IST Madushanka took a hat-trick on his international debut in 2018 (Representative image) - Getty Images AFP Colombo 25 May, 2020 17:11 IST Sri Lankan police have detained international cricketer Shehan Madushanka on a charge of possessing heroin, officials said on Monday.Madushanka, 25, who took a hat-trick on his international debut in 2018, was remanded in custody for two weeks by a magistrate.He was carrying just over two grams of heroin when detained in the town of Pannala on Sunday, a police official said.Madushanka was stopped while driving with another person in a car during a nationwide coronavirus curfew, police said.The right-arm pace bowler took a hat-trick against Bangladesh on his one-day international debut in January 2018. He also played two T20 matches against Bangladesh in 2018, but has not played an international since due to injuries.Sri Lanka is due to relax its curfew from Tuesday, but police have arrested nearly 65,000 people for breaking the restrictions imposed on March 20. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos