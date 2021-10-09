WATCH: Shikha Pandey foxes Alyssa Healy with a monster ball

Shikha Pandey took Alyssa Healy and the world by surprise when she foxed the batter in the second T20I between India and Australia in the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Chasing a modest target of 119, Healy made her intentions clear pulling Pandey square on the very first ball for four runs.

The Indian pacer responded with a peach of a delivery, swinging in to disrupt Healy's stumps. Pandey chose to go outside off with this back of a length delivery which then took a huge turn to go inwards to knock off the bails behind Healy.

Here's a quick look at that wicket:

That wicket. That celebration. @shikhashauny at her finest! She removes the dangerous Alyssa Healy in the very first over.



— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) October 9, 2021

Pandey bowled a similar ball to Australian skipper Meg Lanning, but this one went over the middle stump, with Lanning just about safe from losing her wicket.

The Indian pacer has been part of the contingent that travelled Down Under but did not get a game throughout the ODI and Test part of the multiformat tour.