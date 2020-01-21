Cricket Cricket India vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson replaces Shikhar Dhawan in T20Is Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson will replace the injured Shikhar Dhawan for the T20I series in New Zealand; Prithvi Shaw gets ODI call-up. Team Sportstar Mumbai 21 January, 2020 21:07 IST Sanju Samson (right) with Rohit Sharma at a training session. - FILE PHOTO/ VIVEK BENDRE Team Sportstar Mumbai 21 January, 2020 21:07 IST Sanju Samson will replace Shikhar Dhawan for the New Zealand T20I series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.Dhawan, who was ruled out due to injury during Australia series, did not travel with the team to New Zealand which led to speculations.An MRI was conducted on Dhawan's shoulder, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy.For the ODI series, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has given a maiden call-up to Prithvi Shaw.India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul ThakurIndia’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.