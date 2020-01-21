India vs New Zealand: Sanju Samson replaces Shikhar Dhawan in T20Is

Sanju Samson will replace Shikhar Dhawan for the New Zealand T20I series, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed.

Dhawan, who was ruled out due to injury during Australia series, did not travel with the team to New Zealand which led to speculations.

An MRI was conducted on Dhawan's shoulder, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy.

For the ODI series, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has given a maiden call-up to Prithvi Shaw.