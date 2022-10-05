Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan keen on making the 2023 World Cup squad

Dhawan averages 40.61 in 34 Tests, 45.84 in 158 ODIs and 27.92 in 68 T20s.

Rakesh Rao
05 October, 2022 20:06 IST
Indian Cricket Team Captain Shikhar Dhawan addressing the media ahead of the ODI Match against South Africa in Lucknow on Wednesday

Indian Cricket Team Captain Shikhar Dhawan addressing the media ahead of the ODI Match against South Africa in Lucknow on Wednesday | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

“My goal is to play the 2023 World Cup in India.”

This declaration comes from Shikhar Dhawan, who will turn 37 in precisely 60 days from now.

Dhawan, India captain in the three-match ODI series against South Africa beginning here on Thursday, told mediapersons, “I want to stay fit and give my best in the opportunities that I get. I am grateful to God for a very satisfying career. I shall continue to do my best.”

“I love my role these days (as a captain). There are a lot of youngsters with whom I share my experiences and help them,” said Shikhar.

Meanwhile, South African batter Janneman Malan has backed skipper Temba Bavuma to strike form in the days leading to the T20 World Cup.

“Temba is in a bit of a patch, but it can quickly change. We back all the players in our camp, he is a good leader and valuable in our space,” he said here on Wednesday.

