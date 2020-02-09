Shoaib Akhtar lauds Naseem Shah for hat-trick feat against Bangladesh

Shoaib Akhtar and Viv Richards led the praise for "teen sensation" Naseem Shah after Pakistan's 16-year-old paceman became the youngest bowler to claim a Test hat-trick.

The precocious teenager achieved the feat on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh, putting Pakistan in a strong position to clinch a crushing victory.

Naseem reduced Bangladesh from 124-2 to 124-5 as he removed Najmul Hossain Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah with successive deliveries, the first two of his victims falling to lbw decisions before the latter was caught at first slip.

The stunning burst arrived six days ahead of Naseem's 17th birthday and came less than two months since he became the youngest fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Tests.

Given the hat-trick came in Rawalpindi, it was only appropriate one of the city's favourite sons should offer his approval.

Shoaib became known as the 'Rawalpindi Express' during his career as Pakistan's premier quick.

And though his message was brief, it signalled how impressed he was by the youngster.

Wow. Hat-trick by the teen sensation. #NaseemShah — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 9, 2020

West Indies great Richards said Naseem's performance was "quality as its best", and said Pakistan Super League side the Quetta Gladiators had again shown a knack for uncovering "impeccable talents". Richards works for the team as a mentor.

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said: "Congratulations to Naseem Shah for his remarkable achievement in such a short time. No other format can match a Test match."

Mushtaq Ahmed, Pakistan's former star leg-spinner, wrote on Twitter: "You are born to shine son. Keep your feet on ground and eyes on sky."