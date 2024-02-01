IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir to make Test debut, Anderson in for Wood as England announces Playing XI

Shoaib Bashir is set to make his England Test debut and will replace Jack Leach as England announced its playing XI for the second Test against India in Vishakapatnam.
In another major change, veteran pacer James Anderson comes in for Mark Wood as the Three Lions continue with their ploy of manning a three-spin attack.
Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett retain their places as openers as Ollie Pope, who scored a magnificent century in the second innings in Hyderabad and orchestrated a come-from-behind victory will be the key as England aims to take a 2-0 lead.
Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Bashir will be the spinners who will test India on a track that would aid apin.
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson
