Malik denies match-fixing claims in BPL, says left league after speaking to Tamim

The rumours stemmed from social media handles insinuating that Malik's contract with the franchise was terminated due to suspicions of match-fixing.

Published : Jan 26, 2024 18:20 IST , Dhaka - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik.
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Shoaib Malik. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/The Hindu

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has vehemently refuted allegations of match-fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League and unsubstantiated claims that his contract with Fortune Barishal was terminated.

The rumours stemmed from social media handles insinuating that Malik’s contract with the franchise was terminated due to suspicions of match-fixing.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: MP’s promising start fades as Pondicherry gains control on day 1

The speculation arose after he bowled three no-balls in the opening over during a match against Khulna Tigers on January 22.

Despite the allegations, Malik went on to play another game for the franchise before the Dhaka leg of BPL 2024 concluded.

“I want to emphasise the importance of exercising caution when it comes to rumours, especially those circulating recently,” Malik wrote in his ‘ X’ account.

“I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumours. It’s crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it.

“Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let’s prioritise accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence,” he added.

Malik also clarified that he had a discussion with the team captain, Tamim Iqbal, and together, they planned his temporary departure from Bangladesh for a “pre-committed media engagement in Dubai.” “I had to leave Bangladesh for a pre-committed media engagement in Dubai. I extend my best wishes to Fortune Barishal for their upcoming matches, and if needed, I am available to support them if needs be,” he added.

Malik also posted a video featuring the owner of Fortune Barishal Mizanur Rahman dismissing the reports of match-fixing.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Premier League /

Shoaib Malik /

Pakistan /

Tamim Iqbal

